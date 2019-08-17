Karan Johar gives millennial twist to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

bollywood

Entertaining the idea of reboot of SRK-Kajol starrer, Karan hopes to have dream cast of Ranveer, Alia and Janhvi.

Karan Johar

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2019 had a special segment dedicated to Karan Johar, who completed 20 years in the industry in 2018. The filmmaker held a special screening of his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), at the festival to mark the milestone. Considering the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer became one of the landmark films of Bollywood, there has often been chatter of a reboot.



A still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

While the filmmaker said that he wouldn't revisit the film anytime in the near future, Johar had a tentative cast in mind to reprise the iconic roles of Rahul, Anjali and Tina. "On my wish list would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has the mad intensity of Shah Rukh Khan. I would cast Alia Bhatt as Anjali since she has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise required for the part," said Johar. Interestingly, the trio is coming together for his magnum opus Takht, that also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.





At the event, Johar also shed light on how he managed to get Khan on board despite not having a script of the 1998 romantic drama. "I remembering going to meet him — I had no script whatsoever and had only a scene in my mind. I narrated it to Shah Rukh, telling him that if you like this scene, then I will narrate the entire film to you. That was obviously a lie."

