Karan Johar: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna a special film

bollywood

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna clocked 13 years of its release on August 11. Karan Johar, the director of the film, tweeted about the multi-starrer film

Karan Johar'sTwitter account

As "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" clocked 13 years of its release on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar says it is a special film with a special cast. A tweet from the official account from Dharma Productions read: "The kind of love that you just can't say 'alvida' to celebrating. 13 years of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'."

To which, Karan tweeted: "A special film... A special cast... So many memories." "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" released in August 2006. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher.

A special film....A special cast....so many memories âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â https://t.co/bKSm0k6dl5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 11, 2019

Set mostly in New York City, "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" explored themes of adultery. It was promoted with the tag-line "A Love.... That Broke All Relationships".

