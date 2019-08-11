Search

Karan Johar: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna a special film

Updated: Aug 11, 2019, 15:20 IST | IANS

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna clocked 13 years of its release on August 11. Karan Johar, the director of the film, tweeted about the multi-starrer film

As "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" clocked 13 years of its release on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar says it is a special film with a special cast. A tweet from the official account from Dharma Productions read: "The kind of love that you just can't say 'alvida' to celebrating. 13 years of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'."

To which, Karan tweeted: "A special film... A special cast... So many memories." "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" released in August 2006. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher.

Set mostly in New York City, "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" explored themes of adultery. It was promoted with the tag-line "A Love.... That Broke All Relationships".

