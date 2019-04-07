Karan Johar: Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actresses we have

bollywood

Reportedly, in a chat show, Karan Johar was asked about working with Kangana Ranaut, and he said that he is open to direct her

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut.

Ever since Kangana Ranaut called out 'nepotism' on Koffee with Karan, and stirred up a debate which engulfed the industry, the tussle between Kangana and Karan kept cropping up time and again. Kangana continued to speak about how such practices prevented genuine talent from making a mark in the industry, and how Johar and his allies kept taking a dig at her at award shows and interviews.

However, according to a recent report in Yahoo News, Johar reportedly lauded Kangana and called her one of the best in the industry. He also went on to say that he would be comfortable directing Kangana. It was in a segment in a recent chat show, Karan Johar was asked by the CEO of Dharma Productions and very close friend Apoorva Mehta, whether he would be comfortable directing Kangana anytime soon.

Much to the surprise of everyone, Karan promptly replied, "Yes, for sure. Kangana is one of the best actresses we have."

Interestingly, a couple of months ago also, Johar had said that he had no problem with Kangana and if she was required for a film, he will work with her. However this time, he went on to admit that Kangana was one of the best in Bollywood.

On the professional front, Kangana is currently shooting for Panga, and will then dive into promotions of Mental Hai Kya, post which she will start working on the Jayalalithaa biopic. The actress also revealed that she is also preparing to announce another directorial venture soon.

