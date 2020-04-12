Karan Johar pulls Karan Tacker's leg when the latter talks about his exes in an interview

Amidst the nationwide lockdown, most of us have resorted to virtual means to stay connected with our loved ones. And while practising social distancing, the film fraternity has also gone the virtual way, connecting to friends or even giving interviews on social media platforms. Recently, when Karan Tacker also did so, he had a surprise guest as Karan Johar, whose leg-pulling left the Special Ops actor blushing and laughing.

During an Instagram live conversation when the RJ asked Tacker if he was connected to his exes during this phase and the actor replied that all his exes have been his really close friends now, so he checked on all of them. He also mentioned that while he messaged a few of them, he called up some others to know if they were safe and doing well. Reacting to this answer Karan Johar started pulling Karan Tacker's leg, cross-questioning him if he was sure that he messaged every single person? To this Karan laughed off and said, "Not every single person…but you know what I mean."

Well, their fun banter surely made for an interesting conversation that fans loved to witness on the photo-sharing platform. Workwise, Karan Tacker recently made his debut in the web-space with the show Special Ops which received amazing feedback from the audience as well as the industry.

