Karan Johar reveals his all-time favourite actor

Karan Johar, who looks dapper in a checkered trench coat, features on the September issue of Man's World

Pic Courtesy/ Karan Johar Instagram Account

Karan Johar is the cover boy for the latest edition of a luxury lifestyle magazine, which will shed light on 'The Many Moods' of the ace filmmaker. The 46-year-old, who looks dapper in a checkered trench coat, features on the September issue of Man's World.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director took to social media to share the cover, writing, 'On the cover of @mansworldindia shot by @rohanshrestha at the gorgeous @gaurikhan studio!'

In an interview with the magazine, Karan revealed, 'My all-time favourite actor will be Ranbir because he's just phenomenal.' 'I'm excited to have worked with him, I'm excited to work with him for 'Brahmastra'. I would say Kiara Advani is a girl that I've discovered as an amazing acting resource. I really think that Ishaan Khatter is very talented. I'm really excited to see how Janhvi [Kapoor] and Sara [Ali Khan]'s careers unfold," he further said.

Talking about nepotism - which had sparked a roaring debate in Bollywood few years ago ' Karan told the publication, 'I always say that nepotism exists in Bollywood like it does in many industries. Yes, it gives you access and it gives you the privilege of your first opportunity, but if you fall or fail, you will be out.'

