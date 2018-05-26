Search

Karan Johar shared Instagram stories of his rooftop party in New York

May 26, 2018, 12:59 IST | The Hitlist Team

Birthday boy Karan Johar shared Instagram stories of his rooftop party in New York. It was attended by Bhumi Pednekar and the filmmaker's pals from the Big Apple

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar
Birthday boy Karan Johar shared Instagram stories of his rooftop party in New York. It was attended by Bhumi Pednekar and the filmmaker's pals from the Big Apple. Tongues have been wagging why KJo chose to party away from his near and dear ones in the US. The filmmaker turned 46 yesterday.

