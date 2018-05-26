Birthday boy Karan Johar shared Instagram stories of his rooftop party in New York. It was attended by Bhumi Pednekar and the filmmaker's pals from the Big Apple



Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar

Birthday boy Karan Johar shared Instagram stories of his rooftop party in New York. It was attended by Bhumi Pednekar and the filmmaker's pals from the Big Apple. Tongues have been wagging why KJo chose to party away from his near and dear ones in the US. The filmmaker turned 46 yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates