Karan Johar shares his views on nepotism, AGAIN!

Karan Johar was linked to the word when Kangana Ranaut named him as the "flag-bearer of nepotism" in his own show, Koffee With Karan, season 5!
Karan Johar, the director-turned-actor has been once again accused of his nepotism techniques to launch the star kids. Recently, when the news of Dostana 2 and its cast started doing rounds on the internet, Karan was blamed for launching star kids once again, and giving them break instead of giving a chance to the new talent. The director rubbished the rumours by tweeting, "Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!!!" [sic]
Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018
A social media user lost his cool and said he could win a Gold medal for launching star kids.
Karan Johar can win Gold medal in launching Start Kids.......— God Of Thunder (@ViratHere) August 20, 2018
While Karan usually avoids paying heed to naysayers, the filmmaker responded, "And you will win the Bronze for Bullshit! (sic)."
And you will win the Bronze for Bullshit! https://t.co/9EpKV24aRJ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018
The news followed reports of Johar casting Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, which he denied. Let's see who bags the role for the much-discussed film of the year!
