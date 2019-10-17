Karan Johar shares the new poster of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez's Drive

Drive, a film by Tarun Mansukhani and starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been in the news for over two years. The film was originally planned for release on March 2, 2018, on the occasion of Holi, but the release was pushed to September 7 in the same year. It was later announced it would open in the cinemas on June 28, 2019, but destiny dealt a cruel hand this time too.

Finally, it was announced it would premiere on Netflix on November 1 due to reasons best known to the makers. Karan Johar, who has produced this remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, shared the new poster, also stating the trailer will be out tomorrow. He took to his Instagram account to announce the same.



Off all the glimpses that have splashed on social media, Drive promises to be a pulsating and thrilling adventure drama with tons of glamour and grandeur. This is Mansukhani's second directorial after Dostana that came out all the way back in 2008. Rajput is fresh off the success of Chhichhore and Fernandez continues to look gorgeous. Given the film has seen multiple ups and downs over the years, it shall be intriguing to see whether the bumpy ride pays off or not.

On the work front, Fernandez will star in another Netflix offering, Mrs. Serial Killer, directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. She had made an official announcement about this news back in April this year, in case you missed it, see it again:

Super stoked to announce my new @NetflixIndia Original film, Mrs. Serial Killer is coming soon. This is going to be fun ðÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂª @TheFarahKhan @Shirishkunder @shrishtiarya https://t.co/DvPiYbcgc9 — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 24, 2019

She'll also reunite with his on-screen Devil Salman Khan for Kick 2. Coming to Rajput, he'll next be seen in Dil Bechara, the remake of the Hollywood drama Fault In Our Stars, directed by ace casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, slated to release on November 29, 2019.

