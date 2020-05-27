Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Jacqueline Fernandez among 150 global stars joining for OHM Live

The 24-hour broadcast raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts announces an incredible line-up of international talent aiming to unite the world through the power of dreams on May 29.

OHM Live is delighted to confirm the participation of more than 150 global stars in the ground-breaking, 24-hour fundraising broadcast taking place on May 29 from 20:00 GST/16:00 GMT. This amazing line-up of icons from the worlds of music, sport, film, art, fashion and health and wellness has decided to come together to reignite the power of dreaming and unite the world with messages of unity, hope and positivity at a time when it is needed most.

Having already confirmed Jason Derulo and Dua Lipa last week, OHM Live has now added the likes of Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and mental-health activist Jewel, five-time Grammy award-winner CeeLo Green, Colombian superstar Maluma, and speaker, writer and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra.

They join over 150 names from around the world who will reflect the genuinely global mission and reach of the platform which is seeking to raise funds for international COVID-19 relief causes. Under the banner of "dream with us", they will also try to inspire real-time engagement from viewers as they try to collect a billion dreams.

Across the broadcast's 24 hours, which can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook, IGTV, TikTok and in India, will be broadcasted exclusively on Vh1 and Colors Infinity during a prime time 3 hour slot,the programme has been carefully constructed to feature major stars from each region as the "peak time" moves across different territories. In the Indian subcontinent, for instance, the schedule will feature contributions from Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty,Raja Kumari, Mallika Dua, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, along with a special segment with Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline Fernandez. Later, audiences in the Arab World will be able to catch exclusive content from Ragheb Alama, Nadine Labaki, Huda Kattan and DJ Bliss.

Europe's segment is packed with Spanish and French stars, including actors Esther Acebo, Najwa Nimri and Enrique Arce from the Emmy-award winning show 'La Casa de Papel', Álvaro Rico from the Netflix series 'Elite', voice of the Gypsy Kings Nicholas Reyes, dancer Haspop, Mamadou Sakho, and Lorena Bernal along with her football coach husband Mikel Arteta, who overcame COVID19 himself earlier this year. Italy will be represented by multi-Grammy award-winning singer Laura Pausini, while from the UK and Ireland, there are performances by Ronan Keating, Pixie Lott and Alexandra Burke, plus an in-depth interview with Dua Lipa.

Moving into the Americas, Jason Derulo tops out a US bill that includes the aforementioned Jewel, CeeLo Green and Deepak Chopra, as well as Becky G, Macy Gray, Sheila E and Nicky Jam. There will also be a live meditation session hosted by Jay Shetty. In Latin America, superstars such as Maluma, Miguel Bosé, Carlos Rivera, Jencarlos, Belinda, Karol Sevilla, Natalia Jimenez and boyband CNCO are all part of a truly remarkable schedule.

