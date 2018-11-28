Karan Johar tells Malaika Arora: You look like Beyonce's tacky version

television

Karan Johar has often shares behind the scenes 'Toodles' videos from the sets of the reality TV show which he judges along with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher.

Karan Johar and Malaika Arora

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for his eccentric sense of humour, recently criticised his reality show co-judge Malaika Arora's fashion sense by calling her a "tacky version of Beyonce."

Karan has often shared behind the scenes 'Toodles' videos from the sets of the reality TV show which he judges along with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher. In a recent video, KJo happened to tease Malaika Arora's fashion sense. In the video, Karan shows off Malaika's outfit and then quickly says, "You look like a 2.0 tacky version of Beyonce."

Meanwhile, Kirron, in her usual sassy mode, did not leave a chance to troll Karan as she called him a cabaret dancer from old movies with sparkling clothes.

View this post on Instagram #toodles time!!!! @kirronkhermp @malaikaarorakhanofficial A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onNov 27, 2018 at 12:29am PST

Earlier, in one of the 'Toodles' video, Malaika said that she got a better booty than Beyonce after Karan complimented her for "crimped hair and a shinny dress."

Karan often shoots similar videos, featuring Malaika and Kirron, who always has something witty to say about the filmmaker's unconventional fashion choices.

Check out some more 'Toodles' video, shared by KJo in the past:

View this post on Instagram IGT madness!!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onNov 24, 2018 at 10:35pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onNov 13, 2018 at 12:32am PST

