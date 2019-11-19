Karan Johar to give producer credit to heroines in women-led films

With several women actors proving that they are capable of carrying a film on their shoulders, gender pay disparity has become a talking point in Bollywood. Karan Johar, one of the biggest forces in the Hindi film industry, is taking the lead in making the industry a level-playing field. In a first-of-its-kind move, the filmmaker intends to practise the profit-sharing model — a privilege that male superstars have enjoyed so far — with female actors for his forthcoming women-led films.

"Soon, a producer credit will be given to [the women headlining the] female-led films because of which they deserve to have a humongous part of the pie. When it comes to female-led films, there has never been a disparity from our end. We have done profit-sharing with them [in the past]," says Johar.



Karan Johar

While the current slate of his production house has a sole woman-led film in Gunjan Saxena — The Kargil Girl, Johar promises that he is backing powerful stories featuring women protagonists. "Soon, we will announce some female-centric films for which they will be compensated completely. At Dharma Productions, we have maintained the ethos of making sure everyone, including male and female actors and technicians, gets paid solidly for their craft."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates