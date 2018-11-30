Karan Johar to perform at Isha Ambani's sangeet

bollywood

Karan Johar was heard saying on the set of India's Got Talent, which he judges, that he had to rush for the rehearsals

Karan Johar is performing at the sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal who are set to tie the knot on December 12. The filmmaker was heard saying on the set of India's Got Talent, which he judges, that he had to rush for the rehearsals.

Will he get jiggy to his film's chartbusters? KJo has a distinct dance style. He often showcases his moves on reality shows.

Recently, designer Sabyasachi decided to share the sneak peek of the ensemble on his Instagram account, the would-be-bride would wear for her Graha Shanti Pooja.

Isha Ambani and her fiance Anand Piramal, who got engaged in May will tie the knot on December 12 . Last month, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza for the couple in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, among others. Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India.

