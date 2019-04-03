Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Shibani Dandekar, Katrina Kaif at Zoya Akhtar's bash

bollywood

Shibani Dandekar, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar

Emerging as the most sought after filmmaker at the moment, Zoya Akhtar has created waves with her recent outings - Gully Boy and Made in Heaven. Celebrating the success of the same, the director threw a success bash which saw the attendance of many Bollywood celebrities.

The celebration was attended by the renowned actors from the industry like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Kalki Koechlin, and Ritesh Sidhwani with his wife.

Check out the pictures of the event:



Katrina Kaif



Shweta Bachchan Nanda



Farhan Akhtar



Gauri Khan



Ritesh Sidhwani and wife Dolly

Bringing to screen the story of the rise of a rapper from the slums, Gully Boy has been inspired by real-life underground rappers Divine and Naezy. Made in Heaven has struck chords with the audience owing to the relatable characters and gripping storyline.

Zoya Akhtar is known to create content that touches everyone and knows how to pull a story effectively, making it a memorable experience for the audience. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director recently won "The Creative Powerhouse of the Year" at the GQ India 2019 awards. Zoya shared her trophy with her aide and Gold director Reema Kagti.

Be it the most elite society in the nation or the poorest slums, the filmmaker ensures to present tales that leave an impact on the viewers. With every interesting project, Zoya Akhtar has earned abundant love and appreciation.

