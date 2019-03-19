Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar's birthday was one grand celebration

bollywood

Hiroo Johar and Karan Johar

Yesterday, Karan Johar's mum, Hiroo, turned 76. The doting son hosted a bash at a suburban restaurant for her girl gang, which included Jaya Bachchan, Salma Khan, Shobha Kapoor and Rima Jain.

Before cutting the three-tier cake, Hiroo gave a short speech thanking all her friends for making it special. KJo suggested that they celebrate her birthday once in two years now, but Hiroo's buddies chorused he should host it twice a year.

Karan Johar also shared a cute picture with mum on Instagram, and captioned it: "Happy birthday to the big love of my life!!!! Happy birthday mama!!!! love you so much!!!! [sic]"

On the professional front, Karan Johar is currently promoting his upcoming movie Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Talking about Kalank, the first look posters of the three men of Kalank came out on March 7 and the leading ladies' first looks were revealed on International Women's Day (March 8). The film was originally conceptualised about 15 years back by late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the film.

Abhishek Varman has helmed the period drama that releases on April 17 this year.

