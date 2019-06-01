Karan Jotwani: Hope ACB is a massive success this year and in the coming years too

television

Karan Jotwani loves being part of Actors Cricket Bash. Here is all that he is looking forward to

Actors Cricket Bash is the newest cricket league. How do you feel being part of it as it is original cricket with actual cricket kit?

I think it’s one of the most insane initiatives because it’s the real deal. Actors and everyone in the country have played cricket all their lives but there is nothing like coming out on the field and playing with a season ball. It’s tough but it’s like testing your nerves. It’s a very different feeling because I remember that I used to play for college and that was a different scene altogether because I was young and right now I am playing after a good 8-9 years with a season ball.

ACB will only have men as cricket players so will the competition streak be more?

Of course, I think it's very important that we play competitive cricket and I also have an idea that there should be a platform where men and women can play together, perhaps in the next ACB season.

What do you think of cricket which is religion in India

Yes, it’s a temple. In fact, it’s a temple, it’s a church, it’s a mosque and everything because I think the first thing we are given when we are small is a bat and a ball in hand.

Which is your favourite Test matches, One day or T20 matches?

My favourite are, of course, the T20 Matches because there is a lot of time to enjoy the game.

This year Cricket World Cup is also coming what are the chances of India this time?

India I don't think has a big chance to be very honest because mostly the players have played in IPL. The subcontinent has a very different pitch compared to the pitches in England which will support most of the teams from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand then England itself, is what I believe. The pitch is different and of course, the weather is a bit cold over there.

How you are preparing for ACB?

I am going for regular practice so whenever the team is practice, I am too. Apart from this, I am keeping myself fit.

Who is your favourite cricketer and why?

It's like a mix blend of Virat Kohli and Ab De Villiers to be very honest because Ab De Villiers is the classiest batman out there. I think he has got so much of class in his stands and the way he portrays himself. I think he is the most dependable cricketer on the planet we have as a batsman and honestly, I love Ab De Villiers, he is the modern Virat Kohli.

What are your expectations from Actors Cricket bash?

My expectations from ACB is that I hope it’s huge next year. It’s already huge this year because there are so many people coming in, there is media, PR and sponsors which is fabulous and Dilip has done a wonderful job in getting all the actors together at the same time for the matches. Even though we have four teams right now, I hope it expands to 6 or 8 teams or maybe 10 next year and every city has players representing them. I hope that it's just a massive success this year and in the coming years.

