Karan Jotwani to give his fans Qurbaan Hua; Shivangi Joshi set for a Bollywood debut

Aap Ke Aa Jane Se actor Karan Jotwani features in the upcoming drama, Qurbaan Hua. He plays Neel, the most eligible bachelor in town, who loves to live life king size. He says, "I chose the show not only because of the evocative story about compelling characters and complex relationships but also because it is about going the extra mile for the love and pride of one's family." It seems not only on the big screen but the makers are wanting to tell the story of complex relationships on the small screen too.

This is a promising premise and the popularity of the actor is going to work in favour of the show on the TRP Charts. Let's see how do the viewers respond to the plot and the performances!

Dream Realised

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi is big-screen bound. She features in M N Lateef's upcoming love saga, My Own Sky, co-starring newcomers Aditya Khurana and Asifa Haque. Joshi always harboured Bollywood ambitions and considers the short film as the first step. As they say- Try and try until you succeed. The biggest examples are Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sushant Singh Rajput. Also, we have examples like Vidya Balan who started their acting careers on the small screen and went on to rule the big one. Will Joshi be another example? Time to wait and watch!

