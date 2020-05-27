Karan Kundrra mourns actress Preksha Mehta's suicide; says, 'RIP little one'

Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta took her own life on May 25, 2020, at her home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday night. The actress was just 25-years-old.

Preksha Mehta's last Instagram post was a heartbreaking line which read, "Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana" (the worst thing is the death of your dreams)."

TV actor Karan Kundrra has mourned the untimely demise of the young actress and took to Twitter to condole her death. He wrote, "'Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana' another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young... you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health..."

A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 26, 2020

Arjun Bijlani too expressed condolences over Mehta's demise. He tweeted, "Heard another actor committed suicide. Condolences to the family. #PrekshaMehta rip." Responding to his tweet, actress Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Devastating."

It's unbelievably sad that artistes are compelled to take their own lives. This is the second suicide by a TV actor during the ongoing lockdown; the first was Manmeet Grewal, who acted in daily soaps Aadat se Majboor and Kuldeepak. The 32-year-old actor was debt-ridden and out of work, and thus, he committed suicide by hanging himself.

Apart from Crime Patrol, Preksha Mehta was seen in TV soaps like Meri Durga and Laal Ishq.

