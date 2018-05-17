Karan Patel confirms wife Ankita Bhargava's pregnancy in the most creative way

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava tied the knot in 2015, and are expecting their first child together. The baby will be due in Diwali



Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karan9198

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel tied the knot with television actress Ankita Bhargava in 2015 and is now expecting a beautiful addition to their family. The couple will soon be proud parents to their first baby. While there were several reports of Ankita's pregnancy, the actor took to his Instagram account to confirm the news.

Karan Patel shared the happy news in the most creative way possible. The television star did it in the way of a Bolly film poster! The poster shared by Karan, read, "Yeh Diwali Hogi Babywali. Produced by Patels in association with the Bhargavas, directed by Almighty (sic)." He is also seen carrying a bunch of shopping bags around, which perfectly describes the phases a would-be-mother goes through. Cravings, mood swings, nap time, diapers, nanny – these are the things written on each of the shopping bags. Isn't it creative?

He captioned the image as, "A lifelong festival begins for @ankzbhargava And Me this November ...! #ConnotWait #Excited #Blessed #MomAndDaddaSoon ....! thankyou @shrutitejwaniphotography for the #Dhamakedaar #Photoshoot (sic)."

On the professional front, Karan Patel is busy with one of the top shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He essays the character of a Delhi based businessman, named Raman Bhalla. Well, we wish the couple heartiest congratulations!

Also Read: Karan Patel Takes Legal Action Against Impostor, Warns His Fans On Instagram

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates