Karan Patel goes shirtless, while Ankita Bhargava reveals secrets on Rajeev Khandelwal's talk show

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava will be revealing some 'Sangeen' and 'Namkeen' moments of their lives in a light-hearted conversation with host Rajeev Khandelwal



Ankita Bhargava, Karan Patel at Rajeev Khandelwal's JuzzBaatt

After entertaining the viewers and giving them a sneak peek into the lives of their favorite stars like Barun Sobti, Eijaz Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Iqbal Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and many others, the upcoming episode of talk show JuzzBaatt will see televisions most popular and loved actor, Karan Patel along with his gorgeous wife Ankita Bhargava.

The couple will be revealing some 'Sangeen' and 'Namkeen' moments of their lives in a light-hearted conversation with host Rajeev Khandelwal. Whilst on the show, Karan's dear friend Aly Goni came to surprise him. The two indulged in a conversation about gym and fitness and Aly and Rajeev Khandelwal, urged our favourite, Karan Patel to go shirtless and show his body off.



Karan Patel goes shirtless on JuzzBaatt

Moreover, they shared some amusing moments and indulged in a fun-filled chat. Zee TV's new weekend chat show 'JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak' gives viewers a candid glimpse into the inspiring journeys of many popular celebrities across different walks of life.

On the professional front, Karan Patel is busy with one of the top shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He essays the character of a Delhi based businessman, named Raman Bhalla. Well, we wish the couple heartiest congratulations!

