Karan Patel on Ankita Bhargava's miscarriage: If you are human, you will feel that pain

A few days ago, Ankita Bhargava took to her social media account and wrote a very moving and emotional post about her miscarriage. She said, "At first Karan and I didn't know how to cope with this pain because there is no method to. Our approach went against each other. I wanted him to be with me and face the pain together."

She also wrote, "He believed my pain will intensify seeing his pain. So, every time we were together, he would show me his normal side... Until one day, I had to tell him in words that I want us to hold each other and feel the pain together."

And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Patel has spoken about the same and how she was the stronger one during this unfortunate news. He said, "Of course, it is a difficult situation for anyone. If you are human, you will feel that pain, god forbid it happens to anyone. At the end of the day, it is life and it does go on."

He added, "You just need to make sure that you are strong enough to overcome that mishap. And be there for your partner and make you sure he or she can rely on you. One of the two needs to be strong. Luckily for me, Ankita was the stronger one."

That's not all, the actor also talked about the things that he has learned in the last three months during the lockdown. He stated, "The only take away I have from the entire lockdown situation is that never take life for granted. Nobody is invincible."

He added, "Of course, it is scary. When I go for the shoot, I will be meeting a lot of people and god forbid anyone is exposed to the virus. But other than that you always have to be cautious."

