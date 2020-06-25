Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava: Two years ago, on this day, I miscarried!

Ankita Bhargava, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel's wife, shared some strength on social media for all the mothers out there. How, you ask? The actress shared a piece of her heart on Instagram, an open letter which talks about her miscarriage. As the note further reads, it surely doesn't seem an easy task to your her heart out in front of the world. But, it looks like Ankita Bhargava has just grown stronger after her fight with her inner self and the world.

Karan Patel, who has also confessed going through a difficult phase of life when his wife suffered a miscarriage, stood up as a pillar of strength with Ankita. The actress can't thank enough for the entire support, but what came along was the baggage of disappointments and self-doubts.

Here is what she posted, "At first Karan and I didn't know how to cope with this pain because there is no method to. Our approach went against each other. I wanted him to be with me and face the pain together. He believed my pain will intensify seeing his pain. So, every time we were together, he would show me his normal side... Until one day, I had to tell him in words that I want us to hold each other and feel the pain together. And we did. That's where our healing began."

Well, that really needs the courage to share such intimate details with the entire world.

In an interview with mid-day a few months ago, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava revealed how they were taking things positively back then. They said, "We are in a positive state of mind. We want to start a family and are already planning for it. The incident is behind us. It's a film that didn't release, but the show must go on."

A sweet post shared by the actress along with her husband Karan Patel will surely bring a smile on your face. Take a look!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel was expecting his first child with wife Ankita Bhargava in November 2018. The couple and the family were overjoyed with this news, following which, Karan and Ankita did a photoshoot to announce the arrival of their baby in a very creative way. However, Ankita Bhargava met with an unfortunate miscarriage. Karan and Ankita tied the knot in 2015.

On the professional front, Karan Patel is busy with one of the top shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He essays the character of a Delhi based businessman, named Raman Bhalla. The actor was also a part of popular stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

