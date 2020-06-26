Karan Patel on playing Mr Bajaj: Will bring my own vibe to character

Following a brief hiatus after his six-year long series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein came to a close, Karan Patel is back to the grind with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In what could inarguably be among the few instances of a lead telly actor replacing another in a prime-time TV show, Patel takes over the baton from Karan Singh Grover to play Rishabh Bajaj in the Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes-fronted offering.

"I look forward to playing Mr Bajaj. We begin shooting next week. It's going to be fun to do so after almost three months," says Patel, who was selected following a fair share of scouting by Kapoor.

Stepping into the shoes of the small screen's blue-eyed boy, who brought his own charm to a role popularised by Ronit Roy in the original, can't be a mean feat. Patel plans to successfully bring about this transition by not emulating Grover. "Karan added his bit to the role. I come with my own understanding of the character. Since we all come from different schools of thought, with respect to acting, I'm sure I will pull it off and give a different vibe.



Karan Singh Grover

Mr Bajaj is an iconic character. When the role was offered to me, I believed I could add my nuances to it and lift it higher."

The offering will pair him with Erica Fernandes for the first time in a role that could perhaps explore their chemistry. "Romancing someone on screen is my forte. [I haven't done it] for a while, but [one can't deny] that it is something I do best," informs Patel.

He begins shooting next week after the makers design a new look for his character.

