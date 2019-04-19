Karan Singh Grover is ready to be seen back on the big screen

bollywood

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has been away from the silver screen since 2015, says painting kept him busy

Karan Singh Grover

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has been away from the silver screen since 2015, says painting kept him busy. Now he is ready to be seen back on the big screen.

Asked what kept him away, Karan told IANS: "Yes. It has been a while. There's nothing really which is keeping me away... The time that I was not visible to anyone, I was painting. That's one avenue that has opened up for me and it seems quite promising. It is a lot of fun. It is something I create on my own and not rely on or depend on someone."

The 37-year-old actor is happy to have film projects in his kitty. "There is a project which is going to be released soon which is called 'Aadat'. We have completed shooting for it and there's 'Boss: Baap of Special Services', which will come out in July. There's a lot coming," he said.

Aadat is a thriller directed by Bhushan Patel. It also stars his wife Bipasha Basu. This will be the second time Karan will be seen starring with Bipasha. They previously starred in "Alone", which released in 2015.

