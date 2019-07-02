Karan Singh Grover on playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

television

Back in the reckoning Karan Singh Grover on returning to television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay after six years

Karan Singh Grover

Stepping into Ronit Roy's shoes, who made the character of Rishabh Bajaj iconic in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is a tall order. But Karan Singh Grover remains undeterred by the challenge. The actor, who has graduated from playing a bit role in 2001 original to headlining the reboot version, says he has brought his own interpretation to the businessman act. "No one in the industry can play Mr Bajaj the way Ronit Roy did, and I won't even dare to copy that. It wouldn't be wise to do so. I have tried to add layers to my character. Mr Bajaj is always living on the edge, but we know that he is not heartless."

The Ekta Kapoor production marks his return to the small screen after six years. In the interim, the actor tried his hand at Bollywood with outings that included Alone (2015) and Hate Story 3 (2015) but met with little success. However, Grover is optimistic about the turn of events. "There are two sides to this. After doing so much hard work, when something doesn't see the light of day, it is disappointing. You begin to question things. On the other hand, this is the time you explore yourself. That is how I forayed into music. I learnt I had multiple choices. It [free time] helped me see the other aspects of my life."

Glad as he is to return to the familiar surroundings of a television show set, Grover says things have changed for the better in the industry. "Everything is more organised now. People have evolved and are trying to be more efficient in all departments."

