Bipasha Basu is all excited to see Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Bipasha Basu has now reacted to a meme of Karan Singh Grover and is going gaga over her hubby playing the character

Karan Singh Grover will be joining Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Mr Rishabh Bajaj, has become the talk of the town. Fans cannot stop gushing over the actor playing the iconic baddie and memes are stealing the show.

His wife Bipasha Basu has now reacted to a meme and is going gaga over her hubby playing the character. Bipasha, who is always head over heels her husband Karan did not shy away from sharing a funny meme and posted, "Hmmmm Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj Bachke rehna re...Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj. Tujh pe Nazar hain... #humarabajaj".

While the meme has the character Anurag Basu on one end, it also has a picture of Bipasha where the meme caught the attention of Bipasha.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay was one of the most popular shows on the telly for a very long time. The show became iconic and Mr Bajaj was one character who was loved even though he was an antagonist. Ronit Roy originally played the role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay that ran from 2001 to 2008 and the second run of the show, which recently started airing on television will witness Karan Singh Grover portraying the same role.

Meanwhile, two promos introducing Mr Bajaj were out recently, which have piqued the interests of the audience. In one of the video clips, Mr Bajaj is seen making a dramatic entry jumping from a skyscraper while unveiling the logo of his company.

While sharing Karan Singh Grover's promo as Mr Bajaj on Instagram, the channel introduced him as somebody who is "fearless" and "bold". This is what the channel wrote: "He is fearless, bold and a business tycoon. And his next prey? Basu industries! Introducing Mr Rishabh Bajaj. #KasautiiZindagiiKay, 1 hour Maha episode on 17th June at 8 pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar [sic]"

Ekta Kapoor too introduced the character of Rishab Bajaj on her Instagram handle. She shared a photo of Karan Singh Grover with salt-and-pepper hair and decked in a black suit. She described the character as: "Hello Rishab !!! U are hardhearted as steel and sexy old wine .... An acquired taste like single malt ....u carry ur calculated casualness with a panther like walk!!!! Mr bajaj is back!!! Prerna now is going to torn between Anu's boyish yet deep intensity n bajaj's age old charm !!! [sic]"

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag and now the show will witness Karan as Mr Bajaj creating all the buzz.

