Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Singh Grover to have a grand entry as Mr Bajaj

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is all set to see a new twist with the entry of Karan Singh Grover as Mr Rishab Bajaj. Ekta Kapoor had introduced his character a few days ago

Karan Singh Grover in a still from the promo

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will have a new entrant on the show, and the character will bring a major change in the plot of the show. Karan Singh Grover will be joining the show as Mr Rishabh Bajaj - a character with grey shades. Although the character is a negative one, the promo of his character is receiving immense love and appreciation. Considering Karan Singh Grover's humungous fanbase on television and social media, the actor is back in business.

While sharing Karan Singh Grover's promo as Mr Bajaj on Instagram, the channel introduced him as somebody who is "fearless" and "bold". This is what the channel wrote: "He is fearless, bold and a business tycoon. And his next prey? Basu industries! Introducing Mr Rishabh Bajaj. #KasautiiZindagiiKay, 1 hour Maha episode on 17th June at 8 pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar [sic]"

Take a look at the promo here:

The promo is receiving applause and flak on social media for various reasons. Here are a few of the comments:

Waiting for the face off between Anurag & Bajaj & how #AnuragBasu will save his Basu Publication & ofcourse his Love Prerna.@ektaravikapoor we want to see Anurag to fight against him for the safety of his loved ones just like he always does.#ParthSamthaan#KasautiiZindagiiKay — PallaviðÂÂÂ (@AngelPallavi08) June 13, 2019

Do whatever u want with ur characters but give us proper story of #AnuPre let them fight all odds nd endgame shud b them #KasautiiZindagiiKay — lohi (@lohitha411) June 13, 2019

Once a superstar always a superstar ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Damn he is so sexy ! ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ We are ogling over the good looks ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #KasautiiZindagiiKay — KaranSGrover Fanclub (@TrueKSG_FC) June 13, 2019

Fearless means ab uddne lg jao ðÂÂ®

Business tycoon hai Ja flying JattðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂ — âÂ¨Õ¼É¨È¶ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ§âÂ¬ (@2loveSK) June 13, 2019

Let's see if this helps in increasing the show's TRP. For Karan Singh Grover, who has been away from the silver screen since 2015, this show will be a comeback. In the earlier version of the show, Karan had played the first husband of Sneha (Jennifer Winget), Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag (Cezanne Khan)'s daughter. On the work front, the 37-year-old actor will be seen in a thriller titled Aadat. It also stars his wife actress Bipasha Basu. This will be the second time Karan will be seen starring with Bipasha. He also has ALTBalaji's web series, Boss – Baap of Special Services, in his kitty.

