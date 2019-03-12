Karan Singh Grover talks about his digital debut Boss, says it was meant to be

television

Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge are all set to rock the web space with their digital debut in Boss - Baap of Special Services

Television's favourite Karan Singh Grover and the ever-beautiful Sagarika Ghatge are all set to make their digital debut in ALTBalaji's new offering Boss - Baap of Special Services. Karan will be portraying a mysterious character – Keshav Pandit and Sagarika will be seen as Saakshi Rawat in lead roles in the upcoming series.

Speaking about his foray into the digital space, Grover said, "My debut on TV was with Balaji and now even on the digital platform. Ekta is the superpower behind the careers of many, including me! ALTBalaji, just feels right! Like it is meant to be! BOSS...from the name of the show to the concept, the extremely talented director Ankush Bhatt, the writer like no other Ghalib and the fact that BOSS herself (Ekta) is creating this series. I couldn't be happier or more excited (sic)."

BOSS is a mystery thriller that unravels the story of a con artist operating in the northern belt of India who crosses path with a cop under unusual circumstances. As the title suggests, fans can rest assured that Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge starrer BOSS – Baap of Special Services will leave them asking for more.

