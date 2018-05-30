Karan Vohra excited about Zindagi Ki Mehek leap

Their looks on the show will be different from their earlier ones. Karan Vohra will be seen going for a clean-shaven and casual look, while Samiksha Jaiswal will be seen in a tomboyish look



Picture courtesy/Karan Vohra Instagram account

Actor Karan Vohra is excited about the leap in the show "Zindagi Ki Mehek", and hopes the audience will love his new avatar. In the upcoming episodes, the lives of Mehek (played by Samiksha Jaiswal) and Shaurya (played by Karan) will take a mysterious turn. They will die after which a reincarnation track will be introduced.



Their looks on the show will be different from their earlier ones. Karan will be seen going for a clean-shaven and casual look, while Samiksha will be seen ditching her traditional outfits to opt for a tomboyish look paired up with braided hair. "The show is now set to take a leap and my character post leap is very different from what audiences have seen me so far," Karan said in a statement to IANS.



"The look has undergone a complete transformation; from a suave businessman to a clean shaved, energetic, charismatic, a person who likes to cook and is also a boxing champion. Personally, I relate more to Shaurya's character now, as I am somewhat similar to him in real life too. I hope that the audiences accept me in this new avatar and continue to shower their love and support on the entire team".



Samiksha says the Zee TV show is really close to her heart. "I got my first break on television with it. The character of Mehek has always been of a strong and independent girl. Post leap, she will continue to possess similar qualities and fight her own battles albeit she will be a boxer after reincarnation. My new avatar is totally different and a lot of research has gone into getting my new look right." Samiksha is working on getting the dialect and body language right.

