Karan Wahi gives us travel goals with his birthday celebration

Karan Wahi, along with his friends Asha Negi and others celebrated his birthday in the best way in South Africa

Karan Wahi with Asha Negi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/imkaranwahi

Former cricketer-turned-actor, Karan Wahi was spotted having the time of his life with his friends at a week-long birthday celebration in South Africa. The last few years have seen South Africa emerge as a celeb-favourite vacation spot with family and friends. Its beautiful scenic landscape, serene beaches, and thriving wildlife have also made it to one of the most sought-after destinations for film-makers. From endless adventure sports, vibrant nightlife and exotic experiences, this destination has something for everybody. Karan Wahi was seen posting some crazy pictures of his vacation with close friends Asha Negi and Rahull Sharma. Here are some of the best moments of his trip to South Africa:

The city of Cape Town

Karan Wahi kick-started his birthday week in Cape Town. The Mother City blazes with colour – from the brightly painted facades of Bo-Kaap to the city’s luxurious hotels and the green-grey Table Mountain, its vibrant sky, and a cool blue coast, this spectacular South African city brims with endless possibilities for all kinds of travelers.

Karan Wahi was all smiles with the stunning Asha Negi, capturing moments for his #capetowndiaries at V&A Waterfront and had the temperature soaring with his drool-worthy pictures. The V&A Waterfront is one of the most alluring spots in the city with its wide range of shops, eateries, itinerant musicians and spectacular views of the ocean and Table Mountain.

Vibrant Jozi

Karan brought alive the fun and quirky vibe of Johannesburg by posting a hilarious picture with his close friends at The Palazzo Montecasino. Johannesburg is just the place to go to mix big-city culture, shopping, dining and nightlife with outdoor adventures, memorable wildlife experiences and visits to historical sites – all the reasons for being a traveler favourite.

Wine and Dine

This ones gonna be special...

The crazy trio was also spotted enjoying a fine dining experience at The Chef’s Table in Durban. While South Africa offers inimitable wildlife and adventure experiences, what makes it even more exciting for travelers is the diversity in its culinary offerings. South African food is vibrant and exciting.

Soaking in the sun

#capetown #southafrica

Even though it is winter time in South Africa, looks like the Indian celebrities were greeted by lovely weather. Karan Wahi was spotted soaking in the beautiful sun at Camps Bay, an affluent suburb of Cape Town. Travellers love to swim, surf, sunbathe, play a sport or simply hang out at the Blue Flag beaches of Clifton and Camps Bay.

