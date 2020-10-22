Karanvir Bohra defends Rubina Dilaik, tweets, 'Sometimes I find Salman bhai's humour a little condescending'

While Bigg Boss 14 contestant and television actress Rubina Dilaik in a recent episode complained about Salman Khan's 'samaan' (luggage) comment while addressing her and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, who is also a participant on the show, Karanvir Bohra took to Twitter to defend the former's stance.

Karanvir Bohra tweeted, "With all due respect to Salman bhai's stature as an actor/host (#BiggBoss2020 ) I'd like to say that, however silly a mistake you make, you don't like to be laughed at or made mockery out of in public... I love, like I really love, Salim Khan saab, Salma Aunty and Helen Aunty... [sic]"

He added, "We have known them for years. I have the highest respect for them, which is why I took everything sportingly in the show (#BiggBoss ) It's in my culture not to speak back to elders, I've been raised that way... but my wife wasn't wrong when she wrote the open letter. [sic]"

"She felt, what any wife would feel for their husband, if @RubiDilaik's sentiments are hurt, it's valid... I'm not watching the show at all but I like Salman Bhai as the host of the show. It's only sometimes I find his humour a little condescending. #BiggBoss14 [sic]" concluded Bohra.



Back in 2018, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu had written an open letter to the makers of Bigg Boss, where she expressed her opinion on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. "It's okay to joke around and tease someone, but there comes a point when a person may be feeling genuinely upset. He may smile, but it doesn't mean he's happy, it just means he is trying not to show his pain. @karanvirbohra #BiggBoss12 [sic]" wrote Teejay, along with the letter.

However, following the open letter, Salman Khan confronted Karanvir during one of the episodes and was quick to apologise. We wonder what Khan has to say about this!

