Karanvir Bohra on The Casino: I will be seen in a very different avatar which I have never played before

ZEE5 has kept its audiences glued to the platform with an unhindered experience, by always coming up with new content. One of the most awaited series, titled The Casino, has been making waves ever since it was announced. Karanvir Bohra who is essaying the role of Vicky Marwah, the heir to the Casino shares how the character gave him a chance to explore a whole new side as an actor.

Karanvir, talking about the show, says, "Thriller genre excites everybody and this show is packed with thrill. In this show, you will witness the journey of a reluctant don of a casino who is an irresponsible guy who lives on his own terms. He has a streak of psychosis and from that how he takes over things differently is an interesting take."

Talking about the character, Karanvir aka Vicky adds, "I will be seen in a very different avatar which I have never played before. I always wanted to play a role in which people haven't seen me before. I wanted to show them a different side of me."

This series will also mark Karanvir's debut on the OTT platform. With such an incredible storyline and promising character, the actor is sure to win everyone's hearts. The series has a promising and celebrated cast of Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi and Karanvir Bohra.

The story revolves around a rich yet humble boy Vicky who is the heir to his father's multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in the high-class society. This ten episode series is all set to keep you glued to your phones throughout.

The series is directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Hardik Gajjar Films. The series will have its release exclusively on ZEE5. Mark you calendars for June 12, 2020!

