Karanvir Bohra writes an open letter to his audience, makes a plea to the to watch his web show

In a strong plea to the audiences to watch his upcoming webshow, actor Karanvir Bohra has through his social media put out a much needed message in the form of an eye opener for people to read!

Stressing on how times due to the pandemic have been quite uncertain, where people have lost their jobs and incomes, moreover also resulting in a lot of strong headed debates on nepotism and categorizing and stereotyping actors in some recent light of events which has made the entertainment industry an even tougher place to be in, Karanvir through an intense open letter addresses these issues and requests the viewers who he feels are the make and break of content, to give equal prominence to the digital space which is filled with content as good as that being portrayed on the big screen.

Similar to how people are currently supporting small time businesses at the moment, Karanvir requests them to also show love and support towards content and shows and films which don't have big banners and budgets backing them, but interesting content which definitely is!

Have a look at his post right here:

Summing up his plea, Karanvir says, "We have all spoken about supporting small businesses, I would say let's support all content, regardless of their budgets or medium, Let's give it a chance!".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news