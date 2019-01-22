Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar's Good News to now release on September 6

bollywood

Good News, which will reunite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar on the big screen after four years, will now hit the screens on September 6, filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Monday.

Karan Johar has announced that his production, Good News, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, will release on September 6 this year. It was initially slated to release on July 19. The film is helmed by debutant Raj Mehta.

Though Kiara and Diljit began shooting in November, Bebo and the Khiladi join the unit this weekend. The film is said to be about surrogacy.



Good News is said to be a laugh riot and family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby. The two actors have also starred together in films like Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan, Aitraaz and Bewafaa in the past.

Diljit and Kiara are essaying the role of a Punjabi married couple trying for a baby as well.

