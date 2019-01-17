Photos: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary with friends

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, who celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary on January 17, met their close friends Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, Anu Dewan and her husband Sunny Deol for a quiet dinner to ring in the special day. The gang often meet up on special occasions such as birthdays and anniversarys and dine out together. Last time, it was Twinkle's birthday when they decided to catch up.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who have together worked on films like 'Zulmi' and 'International Khiladi', tied the knot in 2001. They welcomed their first child, son Aarav, in 2002, and in 2012, they had a daughter named Nitara.

The celebrities were spotted at a popular clubhouse in Juhu, Mumbai. Check out their pictures:



Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna snapped outside a popular restaurant in Juhu (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Talking about their 18-years-strong relationship, Twinkle Khanna, recently told mid-day, "I'd say our social, political ideologies, sense of humour, are very different. What's interesting is that after the first few years, we gave up trying to change each other. What we did instead was start to learn from each other. Luckily all his strengths are my weaknesses, and vice versa. What would I learn if we were more like each other anyway? I really believe two peas in a pod died of inertia. And we are not like that. So we continue to grow. Marriages essentially fail, when you try to clone the other person to become like you, it's not possible. We're two different brains. Mine is a washing machine, whirling, chaotic. His thoughts are neatly folded in the closet of his mind. I need his stability to hem me in. He needs me to push him out of his comfort zone."



Twinkle Khanna snapped with her friend Anu Dewan outside a popular restaurant in Juhu (Pic/Yogen Shah)



Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol clicked outside a popular restaurant in Juhu

Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar share a great bond of friendship. The actors have worked together in films such as Ajnabee, Thank You, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo and Dosti: Friends Forever.

In fact, Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna have shared screen space in Barsaat.



(L-R) Tanya Deol, Anu Dewan, Bobby Deol, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar (Pic/Yogen Shah)



Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna (Pic/Yogen Shah)

