Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor enjoy with family sans Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are currently in London and enjoying family time with father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture on her Instagram account.

It seems like the vacation is still on for Karisma Kapoor and family. The actress is in London for a month now and has been sharing lovely family pictures from their tour. It was Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with toddler Taimur Ali Khan that jetted off to Europe for their family vacation. The couple later travelled to London where they were accompanied by Karisma and her children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur.

On Monday, Karisma Kapoor shared a family photo from London where she was posing with sister Kareena Kapoor, actress-mother Babita, actor-father Randhir Kapoor and children, Samaira and Kiaan. Karisma looked classy in a white printed top and denim with a black formal coat. Kareena opted for a black quilt top with loose denim. Everyone in the picture opted for sneakers. Karisma shared the photo on Instagram and wrote: "#family."

Fashion designer Natasha Poonawalla, who often parties with Kareena and Karisma's girl gang, also had something interesting to say about this picture. Natasha said that Kiaan is growing tall and will soon turn taller than Karisma, She wrote: "So Kiaans gonna be towering over you soon! (sic)"

Karisma also celebrated her 45th birthday in London with family. With her boss lady attitude and stunning looks, Karisma proves that age is just a number. Speaking of which, Karisma also posted an age-defying photo from her London vacay. In the picture, she could be seen relaxing by the swimming pool in a slinky bikini.

On the professional front, Karisma will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji's Mentalhood. In the show Karisma will be playing Meira, a small town mom who is trying to navigate through the jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is all about the right balance and finding out that balance becomes the tricky part.

