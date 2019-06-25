Karisma Kapoor chills in black bikini on birthday, proves age is just a number

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor posted a bikini picture on her birthday on Instagram with an inspiring message

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture on Instagram account

Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 45th birthday today, June 25. The actress, who ruled the hearts of the audience in the 90s and still continues to do so has shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account. In the post, Karisma is seen chilling by the pool in a black bikini. The Instagram post will make you want to pack your bags and take off to your favourite destination.

Karisma Kapoor shared the picture on her Instagram account with an inspirational message, which will make you realise that age, indeed, is just a number. She wrote, "Love urself at every age #nofilter #birthdaymood [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Love urself at every age ðÂÂÂ #nofilter #birthdaymood A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJun 25, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

Karisma's friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora reached London to surprise their friend on her 45th birthday. The actress is currently in London with Kareena Kapoor, mother Babita, and her children. Karisma's friend, Amrita Arora, couldn't resist from commenting on this picture and wrote, "Whoa girl [sic]." Kiara Advani also commented on the picture and wished her a very happy birthday. She wrote, "Happppppy Bitthdayyyyyy [sic]"

Also Read: Kareena and Karisma Kapoor pose with their mother Babita

Earlier in the day, Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and many others extended their wishes on Instagram. Apart from Karisma's close friend circle, it was her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star who wished the birthday girl on Twitter. Madhuri recalled her dance-off with Karisma in the film and wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KarishmaKapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for #DilThoPagalHai and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love [sic]"

On the professional front, Karisma will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji's Mentalhood. In the show Karisma will be playing Meira, a small town mom who is trying to navigate through the jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is all about the right balance and finding out that balance becomes the tricky part.

Also Read: Malaika and Amrita Arora join Karisma Kapoor for 45th birthday in London, see photos