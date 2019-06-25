Kareena and Karisma Kapoor pose with their mother Babita

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor pose with their mother Babita, as Karisma celebrates her 45th birthday in London

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor with mother Babita. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

The Kapoor clan is currently enjoying their vacation in London. While monsoons are here, summer isn't over for Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur Ali Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita. The couple first took off to Europe, followed by Tuscany and then finally, everyone met in London, along with Karisma's children - Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur.

Well, there are reasons more than one for them to celebrate. While Saif Ali Khan is busy shooting for Jawani Janeman, Kareena will begin shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan in London itself. The most important reason for them to celebrate is Karisma Kapoor's birthday. The entire family is there to celebrate her 45th birthday. The gorgeous diva, who entertained the audience throughout the 90s has turned 45 now and has been sharing beautiful pictures from the destination on her Instagram account.

She shared a picture with her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans, Kareena looks casual-chic, while Karisma opted for a grey t-shirt and black culottes.

Karisma and Kareena's best friend, Amrita Arora, dropped a comment calling them her "favs." Not just this, Karisma shared some more pictures from the place where she is seen soaking in the serenity of the place. Take a look:



Karisma Kapoor added these photos to her Instagram story

Along with the pictures shared by Karisma Kapoor, there was an adorable click of the daughters posing with their actress-mother Babita. She captioned the picture saying, "Like mother like daughters."

Talking about their professional stints, Karisma will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji's Mentalhood. In the show Karisma will be playing Meira, a small town mom who is trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is all about the right balance and finding out that balance becomes the tricky part.

Saif, on the other hand, has his fans excited for his Netflix web series, Sacred Games 2, Jawani Janeman and Laal Kaptaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the cast of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. The Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 hit Forrest Gump. Besides Lal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her television debut, and the actress will be seen judging a dance reality show. Apart from this, Bebo will be next seen in Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

