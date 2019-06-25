Kareena Kapoor Khan is a goofball and this BTS picture proves it

bollywood

A behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the shoot has gone viral, which shows Kareena Kapoor Khan in her most fun and gorgeous avatar

Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been the brand ambassador for a soap brand for the longest time recently shot a new advertisement for it. A behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the shoot has gone viral, which shows Kareena in her most fun and gorgeous avatar.

Celebrity hairstylist and one of Bebo's close friends, Yianni Tsapatori, shared the picture on his Instagram account. He captioned the photo: "And that's how it's done #bts #kareenakapoor #yiannitsapatori #behindthescenes"

How stunning does Kareena look! Even in her drenched, minimal makeup, soapy state, the Veere Di Wedding actress looks drop-dead gorgeous. Yianni, on the other hand, seems to be having quite a lot of fun posing playfully for the picture.

Besides all her brand endorsements, Kareena Kapoor Khan has apparently joined the cast of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. The Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 hit Forrest Gump, we're told, will see Kareena Kapoor Khan play his love interest. Bebo will also be next seen in Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, and Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her television debut, and the actress will be seen judging a dance reality show. When asked if Khan feels the pressure of being compared to others, she said, "There is no competition because I am coming the way I am. Competition is great, but I think it is between the shows rather than the judges. I am going to work with them with my heart. I have done that with my performances and succeeded, so hopefully, this goes the same way. I am looking to have fun rather than be too strict."

