Kareena Kapoor and Karisma spend 'wonderful afternoon' with Nita Ambani

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are spending a beautiful vacation in London. Karisma has been sharing some priceless moments from the trip, and one of them was with Nita Ambani

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nita Ambani, Karisma Kapoor with a friend. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

Summers isn't over yet for the Kapoor sisters! Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are vacaying in London with their families. In a few pictures circulating online, even their actress-mother Babita was spotted with them. All thanks to Kareena Kapoor and her little son Taimur Ali Khan, who is a social media sensation, their fan clubs' and her manager for posting their exotic and lovely photos from their vacation.

Karisma Kapoor, too, has been on a picture-sharing spree from their London vacation. She shared another photo with India's leading businessman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, who champions many social causes and businesses. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and a friend were seen happily posing with Nita Ambani. Dressed in all-white, Mrs Ambani looked poised and elegant in straightened hair and a handbag. While Bebo and Lolo were seen in casual tees and jeans.

View this post on Instagram Wonderful afternoon âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â #londondiariesðÂÂ¬ðÂÂ§ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onJun 18, 2019 at 8:33am PDT

A few days ago, Taimur Ali Khan's photos with daddy Saif Ali Khan and cousins, Kiaan Raj Kapur, and Samaira Kapur also did the rounds on social media.

Recently, Taimur also cheered for the India Cricket Team by wearing the Indian team jersey on India-Pakistan World Cup match. On India winning the match, Taimur was seen shooting off a salute while standing (or hopping?) on one foot only wearing a too long cricket jersey. Taimur made the moment more endearing by smiling adorably while looking straight into the camera.

Talking about the actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan has apparently joined the cast of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. The Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 hit Forrest Gump, we're told, will see Kareena Kapoor Khan play his love interest. Besides Lal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her television debut, and the actress will be seen judging a dance reality show. Apart from this, Bebo will be next seen in Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, and Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan.

Karisma Kapoor is foraying into the digital medium with AltBalaji's web series, Mentalhood. In the show Karisma will be playing Meira, a small town mom who is trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is all about the right balance and finding of that balance becomes the tricky part.

Saif, on the other hand, has his fans excited for Netflix web series, Sacred Games 2, Jawaani Jaaneman and Laal Kaptaan.

