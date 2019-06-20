Kareena Kapoor Khan on television debut: Not competing with anyone

television

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a chat with mid-day talks about her small screen debut as a judge in Dance India Dance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at the launch of Dance India Dance new season. Pic/Yogen Shah

Making her television debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to judge Dance India Dance. In its history, the show has never before roped in a mainstream actor as a judge. Changing the pattern this year, the makers signed on Khan for a whopping amount.

Of course, the baton has been handled by Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Hrithik Roshan, Lara Dutta, Urmila Matondkar, Shahid Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez on other dance-based reality shows in the past. When asked if Khan feels the pressure of being compared to others. She says, "There is no competition because I am coming the way I am. Competition is great, but I think it is between the shows rather than the judges. I am going to work with them with my heart. I have done that with my performances and succeeded, so hopefully, this goes the same way. I am looking to have fun rather than be too strict."

Bebo insists that she is going to leave Bosco Martis (co-judge) to be strict and critical with contestants. "I am going to have fun; I think I will leave the job of being strict to Bosco."

Working long hours is a norm on television, but considering Khan has a strict policy of working on for eight hours, it wouldn't be much of a hassle. The actor, who has been practicing yoga for long, says she will combat the time with yoga. "I am in Zen mode on the set. Not many people know this about me, but I am extremely patient. People often think I am impatient; maybe back in the day when I was 18-19 because you are young and restless. Now, I am more calm and sensible. I am more patient than anyone else even in my family," concludes Bebo.

