Malaika and Amrita Arora join Karisma Kapoor for 45th birthday in London, see photos

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jetted off for London on Monday, and now, pictures of Malaika celebrating Karisma's birthday have surfaced on social media

Malaika Arora shared these photos on her Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the airport on Monday as they took off to London. The duo's vacation spot was a secret until Malaika shared birthday celebration pictures with Karisma Kapoor in London. Karisma Kapoor was already at the location vacationing with her mother Babita, sister Kareena Kapoor, and children Samaira and Kiaan Kapur and their darling tot Taimur Ali Khan. The family has been sharing many pictures from their vacation on social media. If not for the stars, their fan clubs are regularly treating their followers with updated pictures of the star family enjoying their trip.

Karisma Kapoor, who celebrates her 45th birthday on June 25, had friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak surprise her by dropping by there. Malaika Arora shared some pictures from London on her Instagram story and wished Lolo. Take a look at the pictures:

View Photos: Mumbai Airport Diaries: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor leave for a birthday vacation?

Amrita Arora also took to Instagram to wish the beauty. Amrita shared a lovely picture of herself with Karisma and captioned the post as: "Happy happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor. My soul sister and voice of reason, love you [sic]"

Apart from Karisma's close friend circle, it was her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star who wished the birthday girl on Twitter. Madhuri recalled her dance-off with Karisma in the film and wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KarishmaKapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for #DilThoPagalHai and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love [sic]"

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KarishmaKapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for #DilThoPagalHai and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love ðÂÂÂðÂ¥° — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 25, 2019

Here's wishing the beautiful lady a very happy birthday!

