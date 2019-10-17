Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had an intimate wedding anniversary

One of the most royal couples, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on October 16, 2019. The couple has often mentioned that they do not like attending huge parties. They would rather prefer having an intimate celebration with their friends and family with snacks, cake, and wine. Saif and Kareena had a special time with Karisma Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan at their Bandra residence.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their special day with son Taimur Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and Poonam Damania [Kareena's ex-manager]. The first few pictures shared by Poonam has the Kurbaan couple posing with their toddler, Taimur Ali Khan. The little one seems to have eyes only for the cake!

Dressed in a beige tank top with denim, tiny earrings and that dark dash of lipstick, Kareena Kapoor oozes oomph. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan looked uber cool in a royal blue shirt with white trousers and shoes. Well, what makes the duo look perfect is their smile!

Karisma Kapoor, who is always by her sister's side shared some inside photos while they made merry. She wished her sister and brother-in-law with this lovely caption: "Happy anniversary to my rocks !! Love you both #familyfirst #familydinner [sic]"

Here's another picture of the decor from Saif and Kareena's house. With books all over the place, Kareena once said that filmmaker-friend Karan Johar feels he has entered a museum upon entering her house.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan started dating each other while filming for Tashan (2008). The duo dated for five years before tying the knot with each other on October 16, 2012. They've worked together in films like Kurbaan, LOC Kargil and Agent Vinod.

On the professional front, the 39-year-old actress has wrapped up Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium. She will next start Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, and Takht with an ensemble cast. Saif, on the other hand, after an average success of Sacred Games 2, he will be seen in Laal Kaptaan, Jawaani Jaaneman, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Tandav, and Vikram Vedha in the pipeline.

