Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan plan a London vacation with son, Taimur

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are all set to go on a summer break with son Taimur Ali Khan. The couple is planning to visit their favourite destination, London



Taimur Ali Khan with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been planning to go on their annual summer vacation to London with son Taimur Ali Khan. While Saif is currently shooting for Navdeep Singh's Hunter, Kareena has herself occupied with promoting her upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding. The promotion of the film might end by this month-end or early June.

A Times of India report states that the 'Nawab' couple might take off early in June to one of their favourite summer spots. Saif Ali Khan told a publication, "It's important to spend some time with the family. In fact, it's crucial that Kareena and I spend as much time as we can with Taimur. He's really young and this is the time when we need to be around him. So, we'll take off once we're done with our work in June."

On the other hand, Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation and is snapped up every day by the paparazzi. The toddler, who turned one on December 20 is quite a sensation on social media. He celebrated his first birthday on December 20 last year at the Pataudi Palace with family members. The celebrations were organised by aunt Karisma Kapoor.

Also Read: Cousins Taimur Ali Khan And Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Enjoy By The Poolside

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates