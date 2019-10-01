Kareena Kapoor begins working on What Women Want Season 2 with hubby Saif Ali Khan

After a well-deserved break in Pataudi, it's back to the grind for Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor, we hear, has begun working on the second season of What Women Want — a podcast that focuses on women's issues. While the first edition saw a bevy of successful women go on air with Kapoor, this time around, the actor intends to invite male guests on the show to understand their point of view on man-woman dynamics.

A source close to the show reveals, "Kareena, who has been the curator of the show, has been working on the idea for the past four months. She wants to have more men as part of the podcast as she is keen to discuss the male perspective. Being a champion of women's causes, she also wants to pick up a conversation on what men can do to encourage their female counterparts to get an equal footing in every field of work. She has brainstormed with her team, and they are currently drawing up the list of stars that they would want to invite. Kareena intends to wrap up the radio show by November so that she can train her sight on the Laal Singh Chadha shoot and promotions of Happy New Year." As Kapoor kickstarted the taping of the series yesterday, she found the perfect guest to open the show in actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.



Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at the taping of the show. Pic/Shadab Khan

Excited about the route that the women-centric series is taking in its new edition, Shivangini Jajoria, operations head of the venture, said, "This show has been creating clutter-breaking content. For the second season, we are excited to have more celebrities and lots more unapologetic banter."

