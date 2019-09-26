Photos: Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are just a couple of girls having fun on the sets of DID

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar were spotted on the sets of Dance India Dance promoting their upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the judges on the show, and it was pretty fun to see the two actresses interact with each other and just have some fun.

Priyanka Chopra shared a boomerang video on Instagram of her pretending to kiss Kareena Kapoor. The Bajirao Mastani actress captioned the video as, "Our kind of face off... Thank you #DanceIndiaDance for having us... so much fun with your talented contestants &... judges. See you soon #KareenaKapoorKhan @terence_here @boscomartis @raftaarmusic #TheSkyIsPink in theatres on Oct 11."

Doesn't this video prove that Bebo and PC are all about having fun? We also have a few pictures from the sets of the show where we can see Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar chilling and posing with the DID judges - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and Raftaar.

Don't Kareena and Priyanka look stunning? While Kareena went all out chic in a pastel couture ensemble, Priyanka looked like a boss lady in her tailored blazer-dress and shiny pumps.

Kareena Kapoor had recently celebrated her 39th birthday on the DID stage. Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan had appeared on the show as a guest judge and celebrated Bebo's birthday while there too.

Speaking about PeeCee's movie, The Sky Is Pink, the story is based on the true love story of Aditi (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan Akhtar), told through the lens of their daughter Aisha (Zaira Wasim) who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Aisha became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. The film is all set to hit theatres on October 11, 2019.

