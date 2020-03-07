Kareena Kapoor calls Poo in K3G an over-the-top and difficult character to play

No one can pull off sass like Kareena Kapoor Khan did in 2001 when she played Poo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Since then, Kareena Kapoor Khan has come a long way and portrayed more characters that are diverse and iconic. Recently, the actress opened up about playing the beloved K3G character.

Speaking to NDTV, Bebo said, "I think it was a difficult character to play. To be that over-the-top kind of character and be so convincing in it… and my lines were just throw-away lines. I think it's easier to cry and be emotional but making people laugh… and being a mainstream actor play that character… has to be so over-the-top yet so loveable, I think that's difficult to do."

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham told the story of an Indian family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in leading roles, with Rani Mukerji appearing in an extended special appearance. The film received critical and commercial success.

Last year, there was talk that Kareena Kapoor Khan's memorable character Poo had inspired a web series. It will be produced by the filmmaker as well. Poo will be shown older, in her mid-30s, who is still 'phat' (pretty, hot and tempting) as the character would say in the film. Speaking about it, the actor said that she was contemplating the offer. "Karan and I are still in talks. The show is being written and will be announced once the script is locked."

Produced by KJo's Dharmatic Entertainment and anchored by Netflix, the series is yet to go on the floor as Khan is busy with other commitments. She says, "We don't know when it [the series] will go on floors. [At the moment], I am busy with Laal Singh Chadha and Takht."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently working on Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates