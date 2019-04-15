Kareena Kapoor Khan to play poo once again for a digital show?

television

Last November, there was talk that Kareena Kapoor Khan's memorable character Poo from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) has inspired a web series.

The latest buzz is that it will be produced by the filmmaker as well. Poo will be shown older, in her mid-30s, who is still phat (pretty, hot and tempting) as the character would say in the film.

If buddy KJo is on board, there is no way Bebo will turn the offer down to recreate Poo. If she agrees to play the sassy character, it will mark her debut in the digital space. Considering husband Saif Ali Khan was among the first leading Bollywood stars to take the digital route (Sacred Games), Bebo too could set a trend to be the first female superstar to get caught in the web.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. She has now been taken on-board by filmmaker-friend Karan Johar for his directorial venture, Takht starring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. She will also be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh is produced by Karan's Dharma Productions.

Not just this, walking on friend Johar's footsteps, Kareena, too has turned into a Radio Jockey for a renowned radio station.

