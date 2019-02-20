Kareena Kapoor has an advice for Sara Ali Khan and it involves Sushant Singh Rajput

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor appeared on a chat show and was asked to give a piece of advice to Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on a chat show, Starry Nights 2. OH with her best pal, Amrita Arora. On the show, Kareena was asked to give a piece of advice to Sara Ali Khan, who is her husband, Saif Ali Khan's daughter from first wife, Amrita Singh. Both, Sara and Kareena have gone on records to say that they are great friends and are there for each other whenever needed.

On the show, Kareena gave dating advice to Sara, and the advice was, "Don't date your first hero."

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. According to a report by timesofindia.com, Sushant and Sara are rumoured to be seeing each other. Reportedly, the paparazzi had caught them off guard outside Sushant's residence, and the duo pleaded the paps to delete their pictures, as they did not want any evidence left behind of their meeting.

However, does this piece of advice indicate that Kareena Kapoor is unhappy with the growing fondness between Sara and Sushant? The news of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput dating each other is spreading like wildfire. However, the Kedarnath actors haven't given any affirmation and have time and again maintained that they are just friends.

On the same chat show, Kareena was also asked about a habit of Saif Ali Khan that irritates her. "That he needs to have a foot massage anywhere in the world. Be it in aircraft, airport lounge, he will be the first one to lie down on that thing and go arre haan, pair daba do (Oh yes! Please massage my feet)"

Talking about Sara and Kareena, the latter once said in an interview, "I have always said this to Saif, Sara, and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who's brought them up spectacularly. I'm meant to be their friend. I love them dearly and whenever I am wanted or my advice needed, I'm there for both at any point in their life."

