Sara Ali Khan shares photo of her new home and we're so excited for her!

bollywood

It's an exciting time for Sara Ali Khan. After a couple of professional successes with Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara is now enjoying success on a personal level by moving into her own apartment

Sara Ali Khan. Pic/ Sara's official Instagram account

Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine. After her first two films, Kedarnath and Simmba, turned out hits, Sara is now enjoying a personal milestone. She has moved out of mom Amrita Singh's house and moved into her very own apartment. The actress shared a picture of herself from her new home and wrote, "Here’s to new beginnings!"

View this post on Instagram Here’s to new beginnings! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onFeb 13, 2019 at 9:29pm PST

In the photo, Sara can be seen sitting on a comfy looking rug surrounded by boxes and a plush sofa in the background. If the picture is anything to go by, Sara's new home seems quite warm and inviting.

A few of her fans also congratulated her by commenting, 'New home woowwwwwwww congratulation Sara' and 'Good luck and I wish you the best. You do deserve this new beginning and many more'.

Many of her fans have wished her luck and some have wondered if this is just another way to announce a new movie. Be that as it may, we're loving the fact that Sara has moved into her new home on Valentine's Day and is showing herself the love she deserves.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally, while Kedarnath raked in over Rs 75 crore in box office collections. While the actress hasn't announced a new project yet, here's wishing her luck for the future!

Also read: Sara Ali Khan turns down Baaghi 3; Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani in makers' mind for role

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates