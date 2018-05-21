Kareena Kapoor Khan had this misconception about Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker

While the Veere girls are going all out in promoting their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, these interesting anecdotes from them are quite interesting to know



Swara Bhasker will be seen playing the role of Sakshi who is one of the friends amongst the four in Veere Di Wedding. Talking about the film Swara recently said in an interview to us that the amount of fun she had in this film was something she did not have on others. Another reason why Swara wanted to do such a film was because people had started thinking that she could only do films like Ranjhanaa and Anarkali. She also wanted to get out of her comfort zone and revealing an interesting anecdote from the film's set Swara said that on the sets she was called as the thinking actor and this name was given to her by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena would often pull Swara's leg on the film's set. Swara further added that "she used to also call me the Masaan actor because she thought I was in the film as well and that I am a perfect choice for such films." Later Swara cleared this confusion of Kareena and said that she was never a part of Masaan after this Kareena named her as the thinking actor. And so if Swara ever prepared for a scene Kareena would have some light-hearted fun at her expense.

Talking about a scene Swara said that the four of them had to sit together and all of a sudden something happened and Swara fell down, that scene is there in the film. That was when Kareena said that "thinking actor was thinking so much that she couldn't focus and fell down." Swara also added that "Kareena has no airs about her stardom, the four of us and Rhea had actually formed a girl gang there. Kareena would enjoy telling stories and that is why we would call her storyteller. In her earlier days, Kareena has stayed in a hostel and that is why she has all the traits to enjoy. And that is why I guess she enjoys life to the fullest."

Swara continued that despite all this fun, she would never take her fitness for granted and she would never miss hitting the gym.

Veere Di Wedding is releasing on June 1 and along with Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shikha Talsania will also be seen in pivotal roles.

